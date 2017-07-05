Celebrating a century of rodeo fun in Benalto

It’s a weekend a century in the making in Benalto.

A weekend of rodeo and fair fun is set for July 6 to 9 at the Benalto Fair and Stampede hosted by the Benalto Agricultural Society. The event takes place at the Benalto Fair Grounds, on 50th Avenue. The first Benalto fair was held in 1917 and this year is the event’s centennial.

It starts Thursday evening, which is also free admittance day. The beer gardens and food vendors open at 5 and 5:30 p.m. respectively. For the rest of the weekend the food and trade vendors open at 11 a.m. and the beer gardens run from 12 p.m to 1:30 a.m.

Every day starts with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m.

The pro rodeo performances highlight the event. On Friday and Saturday, they start at 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday they happen at 1 p.m. The Intermission entertainment feature wild pony races every night. On Friday night, the crowning of the 2017 Benalto Stampede Queen will also take place during the intermission.

Friday features the junior rodeo starting at 9 a.m. The bench fair starts with receiving of exhibits at 8 a.m., judging at 10 a.m. and opening up the hall exhibits from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday is filled with events including a horse show at 8 a.m. parade on 50th Avenue, demonstrations from 12 to 5 p.m., antique automobile and equipment display from 12 to 5 p.m., a tailgate sale at 10 p.m. The day is capped off by fireworks after the rodeo performance.

Sunday winds down with horse show jumping at 8 a.m., cowboy church at 9:30 a.m. and last call at 5 p.m.