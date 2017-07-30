Chlorine leak sends 19 to Red Deer hospital for assessment

A chlorine leak at a Red Deer hotel sent 19 people to hospital for assessment, but officials say no serious injuries were reported.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening, Red Deer Emergency Services were called to the Radisson Hotel, 6500 67th St., to a report of a chlorine leak in the pool area.

On scene, a chlorine leak was found and 19 people were taken to hospital.

The chlorine leak was contained to the pool area and testing was done throughout the hotel. Levels were found to be safe and the hotel was not evacuated.

The pool is closed until the necessary repairs can be made. The cause of the leak is under investigation.