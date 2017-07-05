City of Red Deer offers reminders for post-storm cleanup

The June 20 windstorm that wrecked havoc on the city, sent many trees crashing to the ground.

The City of Red Deer wants to remind residents dealing with trees on private property of how to properly dispose of the waste.

Residents are responsible for the clean up of trees on private property. The trees should not be disposed of on city roads, alleys or sidewalks.

Consider hiring an arborist to inspect and work on trees. Ask for certification to ensure the staff is qualified and trained.

Small branches, up to one-inch in diameter and up to four-feet long, can be set out for regular yard waste collection. There is no limit on the amount of yard waste, as long as it’s contained properly.

Large branches can be taken to the waste managed facility, 1709 40th Ave., free of charge until Saturday. The Edgar Industrial Drive snow storage facility, 6859 Edgar Industrial Dr., closed on Wednesday.

The city’s Electric Light and Power department continues to restore systems damaged during the storm. According to a city press release, minor power interruptions may occur as the power system is reconfigured or to give park crews access to clean up hazardous locations.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca or call 403-342-8111.