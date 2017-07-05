City of Red Deer to host open house on sign regulations

Signs, signs everywhere there are signs and the City of Red Deer is considering new sign regulations.

An open house next week about the city’s review of sign regulations invites business owners, anyone in the sign industry or any public member to attend. The open house is scheduled for July 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pidherney’s Centre, 4725 43rd St.

Dynamic LED signs, portable signs, billboards and show home signs are just a few of the signs types under review as part of the city’s update of its Land Use Bylaw. Currently safety, location, placement, quantity, size, shape, height and type of signs is regulated by the LUB in all commercial, industrial and residential zones.

The open house is a chance to share different perspectives on city’s sign regulations.

For those unable to attend, information and the chance to comment will be available at www.reddeer.ca.