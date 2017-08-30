City working to reconstruct creek banks and mitigate flooding

Work on the Waskasoo creek and part of Piper Cree in Red Deer is continuing. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Work on the Waskasoo creek and part of Piper Creek in Red Deer is continuing. The City of Red Deer is working to improve the stability of certain banks along the creeks and to mitigate flooding in the area of Gaetz Avenue.

Bioengineering elements will assist in increasing fish habitat as well as retaining the natural appearance of the creek through the downtown area and in Barrett Park. Work will include stabilization of banks using soil wraps, live stakes, brush layers, and a mixture of natural rounded fieldstone and angular rip rap. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)