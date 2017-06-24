Classic Cars: 1957 Belair

Sherryl Johnstone of Red Deer with her 1957 Belair 4-door hardtop during a recent Red Deer Cruise Night at CrossRoads Church. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Name: Sherryl Johnstone, Red Deer

Make/Model: 1957 Belair 4-door hardtop

What kind of car do you have?

“I’ve got a ’57 Belair 4-door hardtop. I’ve had this 11 years I haven’t done anything to it except put power steering in it because I am little and it’s really hard to steer.

“My husband will only let me have one (classic car) at once, I had a Buick Special before this and a Ford Laurentian before that.

“This was my dream car … to have a ’57 Belair, and it had to be a 4-door hardtop, and I finally found it.”

Where did you find it?

“South west of Seattle, Wash. I’ve had it 11 years, and the original owner sold it to me. My husband drove it home in March through the mountains, through the storms.”

Do you take it to many car shows?

“I go to as many car shows as I possible can and Thursday night is like a staple, it’s like my night out of the week. I won’t be home Thursday night, that’s my night to come to the Cruise Night.”

