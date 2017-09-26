Council candidate wants to help the city grow

Feeling a lack of younger faces on Red Deer council, Jordy Smith wants to become one of those faces.

Born and raised in Red Deer, Smith spent a few years in Texas for school where he met his wife. He returned to his hometown and works at Impact Life Church.

Smith said he feels the current council has done a good job, but lamented the under representation of councillors under the age of 40.

“Our city is on the edge of becoming a larger city and being able to grow and become one of the biggest financial, economic and cultural hubs of Alberta,” said Smith. “We need a younger generation of leaders who can see Red Deer as that city and move it in that direction.”

Smith sees the next council facing some tough issues including crime, drugs, homelessness and downtown economic development.

He believes it is time for Red Deer to have its own police force instead of the RCMP.

“We need a rehabilitation centre and safe injection sites,” said Smith. “On homelessness, we don’t have a 24-hour shelter in Red Deer, which has definitely been an issue.”

He also believes the city should move towards a ward system to elect its city councillors. The ward issue was a plebiscite on the 2013 municipal ballot, it lost by a wide margin of of 71.8 per cent to 28.2 per cent.

“I believe it will help bring greater representation to Red Deer, especially north Red Deer,” said Smith. “It helps voters make better informed decisions about their councillors. Right now everyone has to research 29 candidates.”

He compared it to Calgary or Edmonton, where the most a voter has to research in their ward is 13 candidates.

“I believe I have that younger insight and can see the potential of our city and help bring it forward,” said Smith. “I do my best to make myself very well-researched.

“I do my best to learn, very thoroughly, about the issues to understand from all perspectives and look for the best solutions.”



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

