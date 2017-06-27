Ellis Bird Farm bluebird festival features jazz, scholarships and education

Ellis Bird Farm biologist and site services manager Myrna Pearman, centre, tours the site with representatives from the Nature Conservancy Canada. From the left are Jaimie Forest, Carissa Wasyliw, Jaimee Morozoff and Katelyn Ceh. (Advocate file photo)

Organizers say Ellis Bird Farm’s annual bluebird festival is guaranteed to be a fun, educational event.

The event, scheduled for July 8 from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. takes place at the bird farm northeast of Red Deer. Starting at 1 p.m., Jazz Explosion, an ensemble out of Red Deer. The band plays until 3 p.m.

All day long there will be naturalist experts onsite to answer questions about snakes, pond bugs and bird banding. Nature Kids from Nature Alberta, a nature-focused program that provides education materials and organizes field experiences, will also be at the bird farm.

For young visitors, there will be craft stations and nestbox building for $6 per box. At 2 p.m., the farm will present Blue Feather Awards, a $500 scholarship, to two Albertans.

For more information visit www.ellisbirdfarm.ca.