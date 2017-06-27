Ellis Bird Farm bluebird festival features jazz, scholarships and education

Organizers say Ellis Bird Farm’s annual bluebird festival is guaranteed to be a fun, educational event.
The event, scheduled for July 8 from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. takes place at the bird farm northeast of Red Deer. Starting at 1 p.m., Jazz Explosion, an ensemble out of Red Deer. The band plays until 3 p.m.
All day long there will be naturalist experts onsite to answer questions about snakes, pond bugs and bird banding. Nature Kids from Nature Alberta, a nature-focused program that provides education materials and organizes field experiences, will also be at the bird farm.
For young visitors, there will be craft stations and nestbox building for $6 per box. At 2 p.m., the farm will present Blue Feather Awards, a $500 scholarship, to two Albertans.
For more information visit www.ellisbirdfarm.ca.