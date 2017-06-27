Ellis Bird Farm focusing on gray jay for Canada Day

Myrna Pearman of the Ellis Bird Farm has completed a new book called Beauty Everywhere: Nature Photo Essays. A book launch is set for Dec. 4th at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre in Red Deer. (Black Press file photo)

True to its nature, Ellis Bird Farm is celebrating Canada Day by focusing on the feathered creatures.

Specifically the gray jay, which will be highlights as part of the effort to officially rename it the Canada Jay and make it Canada’s national bird.

At the facility, there will be a petition to sign and they will have grey jay photos and video footage from their webcam, as well as a nest on display.

The day is full of celebratory activities starting with an 11 a.m. opening, a 12 p.m. purple martin house demos at 12 and 4 p.m., singing of O Canada, crafts and face painting, site manager and resident biologist Myrna Pearman will give a presentation on her book Beauty Everywhere and the site closes at 5 p.m.

For more information visit www.ellisbirdfarm.ca.