Free Ross Street Patio concerts this summer

Karen Vanlent provides back-up vocals as Jaydin Keith of Red Deer performs on the Ross Street Patio Tuesday afternoon. In a partnership with the City of Red Deer and the Downtown Business Association the Ross St. Patio will feature free live music through the summer. The free concerts will run Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)