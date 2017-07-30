Innisfail grandfather gets 18 months for offering cash to granddaughter for sexual acts

A grandfather, who offered money to his granddaughter to watch or commit in sexual acts, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and another 18 months of probation.

The victim can’t be identified because of a court-ordered publication ban protecting the identity of a youth sexual assault victim. The same order prevents identifying the grandfather as it could identify the victim.

Red Deer provincial court judge Gordon Yake’s decision coming out of the June 16 sentencing was recently released to the public.

According to the agreed statement of facts presented in court, between January 2015 and April 2016, the 63-year-old grandfather offered his granddaughter money to watch him masturbate, touch his penis or perform oral sex no less than 20 times.

The victim was 11- and 12-years-old at the time of the incidents.

However, the grandfather contradicted the agreed statement of facts in both the pre-sentence report and the forensic assessment and outpatient services report. In those reports, he said the offence was committed over a three-month period, he denies ever requesting oral sex, he denies that he ever approached her for sexual contact and it was the granddaughter who approached him to “gain a financial reward.”

In court, the grandfather admitted to the facts outlined in the agreed statement of facts.

The grandfather regularly stayed at the victim’s home, sleeping over every other weekend and on occasion during the week. More than 20 times, he offered the victim $5 to watch him masturbate, $10 to touch his penis with her hands or $20 to perform oral sex on him.

On three times, he gave her $5 after removing his pants and rubbing his penis. Although the victim agreed to watch, she would do her best to avoid looking directly at him.

In one instance, when the victim’s grandmother was not in the home, the grandfather and granddaughter were both naked in his bed. He told her to put his penis in her mouth. She refused to do so and got up and went to the bathroom. The grandfather followed. When the grandmother arrived at home, the grandfather said he was teaching his granddaughter how to brush her teeth.

The victim did not tell anyone about the incidents at first, because she cared about her grandfather. But, on June 13, 2016, her mother confronted her daughter about her negative attitude towards her grandfather. Then she told her mother about the offences.

The grandfather pleaded guilty to inviting sexual touching. Yake sentenced the man to 18 months in prison followed by 18 months probation, as well as an order to provide a sample of his DNA and be put on the sex offender information registry for 20 years.

