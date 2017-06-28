Innisfail Mounties, RCMP livestock section arrest two allegedly trying to sell stolen saddles

Two people have been charged after they tried to sell $19,000 in saddles at the Innisfail Auction Mart.

Earlier this week, Innisfail RCMP were contacted by the RCMP’s livestock section. They said there may be stolen property being sold by two individuals at the auction mart.

Working in partnership, Innisfail RCMP, Nanton RCMP and the RCMP livestock section identified and arrested a male and female suspect.

They also recovered about $19,000 in saddles stolen from a ranch near Okotoks and returned them to the owner.

A 24-year-old Calgary female is charged with trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of methamphetamine and four counts of failing to comply with conditions.

A 36-year-old Calgary male is charged with trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, illegal possession of government documents and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

The male is in custody and will appear in court on July 5 while the female was released on conditions and will appear on July 7.