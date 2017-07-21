Lacombe police looking for mail thieves

Police in Lacombe are looking for two males who broke into mailboxes in the city.

Lacombe Police said mailboxes were robbed on July 13 and 16. On July 13, mailboxes in the Cedar Crescent and College Avenue areas were broken into.

Three days later, police were dispatched to Knightsbridge Road to a report of two males removing mail from mailboxes. Police said the suspects are associated with a yellow Ford Ranger truck. A witness took a picture of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lacombe police at 403-782-3279 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.