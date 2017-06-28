Makerspace, healthy cooking among new offerings at Red Deer College Summer Camps

Cooking, makerspace and codemaking are just some of the new offerings at Red Deer College’s summer camps, which are set to start next week.

With more than 40 summer camps, youth and teens from across the province have a chance to try out something they have a passion in. The programming includes sports, science, visual art, film, game design, trades, music, dance, cooking, theatre and animation.

There are both day camps and overnight camps, allowing teens to spend a week living in the college residences. They run from July 4 to Aug. 25.

Barb Marsh, Red Deer College’s Be Fit For Life coordinator, said planning for the summer camps started last September and October, and not that it’s finally here they are excited for a summer of activity.

“It’s always a lot of fun,” she said. “Especially when the kids get here and you see all the smiles and the smiles continue.”

The cooking programming offered has expanded with two new camps. One for junior chefs aged 12 to 14 teaching them all about baking and a fuel for life camp for the same age group.

“Fuel for life is understanding cooking for healthy living and lifestyles,” said Marsh.

There’s also a push towards the maker movement — independent inventors, designers and tinkerers — with a new program called makerspace and codemakers.

“Makerspace is more in the backend of the summer, but everybody likes to do a little bit of unique building here and there and creating something,” said Marsh. “It’s amazing what they can do when you give them a challenge.”

Other new offerings include a science based Junior Wizards program, a trades level 1 (with a trades sampler as a prerequisite), MusiCamp Alberta musical theatre intensive and performance, a Kings and Queens running camp and a mini Kings and Queens combo, which Marsh said features golf, soccer, volleyball, basketball and activities focused on balance, agility and coordination for kids aged six to nine.

Marsh also pointed to the Adopt-a-Camper program that helps children get involved. Recently, they received an anonymous $5,000 donation and that money will be spread throughout the camps to help kids attend who otherwise couldn’t.

For more information visit www.rdc.ab.ca/summercamps.

mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com