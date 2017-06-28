Missing man last seen near Ponoka Centennial Centre

A man last seen two days ago in Ponoka is the subject of an RCMP missing person release.

Ponoka RCMP are asking for help locating Joseph Buffalo, 34. He was last seen on June 26 at 1:30 p.m. around the Ponoka Centennial Centre.

Police describe Buffalo as 1.80 metres (five-foot-11) tall and weighs about 81.64 (180 pounds). He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy sweater and grey sweat pants.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.