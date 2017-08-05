My Ride: 1950 Ford Woody Wagon

Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff Wayne Russell of Red Deer poses with his 1950 Ford Woody Wagon at the sixth annual Canada Day Wounded Warriors show and Shine.

Name: Wayne Russell, Red Deer

Make/Model: 1950 Ford Woody Wagon

What drew you to this car, why a Woody Wagon?

I really like station wagons and they’re probably one of the rarer ones. They never survived too long in Canada because of the weather. I actually had a couple of these back in the ’70s, but they weren’t in that good of condition so when the opportunity to buy this one I jumped on it.

How much blood sweat and tears have you put into this machine?

Well quite a bit. We won’t talk about how much money went into it, but I was lucky it was actually in pretty decent shape to start with so there was no rust. And as far as the wood goes, there was just a lot of scraping and sanding on the main frame, which is maple but the mahogany is all new.

How did you come to have this car?

Forty-five years of horse trading has got me this car. I’d bought a lot of projects and made them look like they might run or something and I traded them or sell them or something and eventually worked my way up into something that I could drive around and be proud of.

What makes this car special to you?

It’s the only one in town to start with. People look at it, and they’re trying to decide if that’s real wood or if its Mactac or whatever like the ones were in the late ’50s.

