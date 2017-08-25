My Ride: Daryll de Souza and his 1933 PontiRat

Daryll de Souza with his 1933 PonitRat, what he calls a ‘A Tribute to Transportation’ (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Name: Daryll de Souza, Olds

Make/Model: 1933 PontiRat

What is the evolution of this vehicle?

“It started off as a 1933 Grand Touring Sedan. It was a four-door car. I found it in the bush in Langdon and decided to make a Rat Vehicle and then we just gathered the parts. It became a tribute to transportation. There’s a tractor front end, we’ve cut it down into an extended cab truck.

There’s a covered wagon in the back. There’s motorcycle lights. I’ve got airspeed indicator inside, a tribute to Peterbuilt on the front; there’s ET riding a horse saddle in the interior. I have Gazoo on the back and Marvin the Martian, so I’ve got space covered.” All forms of transportation are covered on it including a locomotive horn and a bicycle bell on either side, for passenger and driver.”

Did you build the car yourself?

“I didn’t. I worked with Stan Purcell out of Innisfail, a one-man-show, we worked together in building it, he had all the skill. I had the vision and together we made it. It’s passed out-of-province inspection and I’ve put on 12,000 miles since last March.”

How long has it been on the road?

“Last March it got on the road. I got it registered on my birthday so we both have the same birthday and I’ve driven it almost every day as much as I can since. It took about eight years to gather all the parts and pieces and for me to find Stan and then it took him a year to build it for me.”

It seems like there are more and more of these you can see around now?

“Television has had an impact on that but also there is something to be said about the beautiful cars with the paint. There’s a place for em. I love them too, but I can pull up to a show and I spend a dollar washing my car. I wash the four hubcaps and that’s it, the four wheels and that’s it.

Anything you would like to add?

“Um, I just say If anyone’s thinking of doing a Rat Vehicle out there go for it, it’s the most fun you’ll ever have with a car.”

