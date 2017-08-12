My Ride: Greg Dichiara and his 1927 Ford Coup hot rod

Name: Greg Dichiara, Carstairs

Make/Model: 1927 Ford Coupe

What kind of car have you got here, and what makes it go?

“It’s a 1927 Ford. It’s got a 302 in it, C-4 transmission; it runs down the road real nice, comfortable. Me and the wife use it for everything.”

How long have you had the car?

“The cars been on the road for four years. We drive it every summer. It took 2 1/2 years to build the car, custom colour as you can see, we just have fun with it.”

You built the car from the frame up did you? What kind of experience was that?

“It was a good learning experience, met a lot of new people doing it, good friends you know, the car culture is a good place to be, car shows are good; we enjoy it.”

What brings you back to these shows?

“The people you know. It’s the people, and seeing the people look at the cars, that’s why I built it. (It) was so that other people could enjoy it. You know there’s people out there that like the cars, but they can’t build them, so they come to these shows to look at them and enjoy them and that’s why I did it.”

Why green?

“Green is not my favorite colour. In 1927, you could have got this car in black or green and black and this car still had original green paint on it so I decided to keep it green.”

Have you built any other cars?

“I’ve built a couple of other ones not to this extent … a ’75 Dodge Dart. You know I’ve built a couple of cars, but this is the funnest one I’ve built. It’s the favorite one.”

