My Ride: Keith Prior’s 1955 Ford Meteor Rideau

Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff Keith Prior of Red Deer with his 1955 Ford Meteor Rideau at a recent Cruise Night at the CrossRoads Church.

Name: Keith Prior, Red Deer

Make/Model: 1955 Ford Meteor Rideau

Tell me about your car.

“It’s a 1955 Meteor Rideau, it came out of Saskatchewan, an older fellow had it, couldn’t drive anymore. It’s got 51,000 original miles on it. The car was painted once but everything else on it is original

How long have you had it?

“I just recently purchased the car, just this spring, and I’ve polished it up and got it ready. I do have it for sale, that’s a little plug there, it’s a beautiful car it’s all ready to go, It’s everything one would want in a classic car.”

What makes this car special to you?

“Well they are a rare car if you go around to the car shows. You just don’t see them. You might see the odd Ford of that vintage year but you won’t see a Meteor Rideau. There’s very few of them. There’s very few built. It’s nice to see the old vintage 55s still going. It’s like the old barn finds that you can still find. They’re real rare but you can still find them and it’s nice to find the ones that are in good shape, too.”

