My Ride: Warren Miller, with his 1949 Dodge 2-door coupe

Warren Miller with his 1949 Dodge 2-door coupe at a recent Red Deer Cruise Night at the CrossRoads Church. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Name: Warren Miller

Make/Model: 1949 Dodge 2-door hardtop

What type of car do you have here?

“1949 Dodge 2-door coupe, three on the tree.”

How long have you had it? Have you done some work on it?

“About eight years, I’ve had to do the breaks a couple of times because I had it parked over winter and the breaks snapped. Other than that everything is original.”

Have you done a lot of work on it yourself?

“I’ve done some but I’ve had friends of mine do it at Custom Muffler and Break they did some work on it. When I first bought it the undercarriage some of it was rotting so they had to fix that up and order the parts out of California.”

Is it a challenge to keep a car like this going?

“Yes its a big challenge because when its stored you gotta watch everything doesn’t seize up over winter. The best option is to move it if you can over winter, drive it back and forth to keep it lubricated. If you park them over winter its really hard on these old vehicles because everything seizes up faster than a newer vehicle, you gotta be careful.”

Are you attending many shows with your car?

“I used to do a few more, I used to go to Three Hills and Didsbury I like those two.”

Have you had some other cars?

“I used to have a ‘79 Cutlass but that’s long gone I wish I would have kept that. I used to have an ‘82 Caprice that was a nice car too, but this is by far the best one that I have for a show car.”

What kind of car would you like to get your hands on?

‘Probably a Dodge Challenger, or a ‘69 or ‘70 Dodge Charger, a Mustang or a Chev, Bel Air all those are very nice cars… or a ‘49 MTG Midget, or a Jaguar, or a Corvette, a ‘79 Corvette.”