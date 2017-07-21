New QEII lane in south Red Deer reopening postponed

Taylor Drive and Gaetz Avenue interchange will be under construction until the fall of 2018.

Rain has delayed the opening of the new southbound lanes of the QEII in Red Deer by one day.

Originally scheduled to reopen on Saturday, the wet weather pushed the opening back to Sunday. Weather is still an issue and may still impact the opening day.

Crews will make the final preparations Saturday night and will begin moving traffic onto the new lanes at Hwy 2 and Taylor Drive. Traffic will be shifted in stages and it is anticipated all traffic will be on the new lanes by 9 a.m.

Speed limits will be reduced on Hwy. 2 during the transition period and minor delays are anticipated. Motorists are asked to drive safely and obey the speed limits through the construction zone.

The Hwy. 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2018, weather permitting.

For more information visit www.hwy2gaetz.com.