Nordegg liquor store target of break-in, Rocky Mountain House RCMP seek suspects

An early morning break-in and theft from a Nordegg liquor store has police looking for several males.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP say the Beer Cabin liquor store was the target of an early Wednesday morning break-in.

At 4:30 a.m., police were called to the liquor store but when they arrived on scene, the suspects had fled the store.

According to police, a white Ford F-250 or F-350, possibly with a diesel engine, was used to force entry into the store. Then several males entered and stole property.

Police said two males were observed with firearms in their possession and made efforts to disguise their identity.

There were no employees present in the liquor store at the time of the incident.

Investigators have released a partial licence plate for the suspect vehicle. They said it is an Alberta plate with BJJ5 on it.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating the suspects. However, should the vehicle be located, police ask the public not to approach it nor any individuals associated with the vehicle as they could be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.