Photos from around Central Alberta today

Take a look at some of the pictures captured today around Central Alberta.

Hugh McLennan along with the Western Spirit Band kicks off the evening entertainment at the Daines Rodeo Ranch Friday. The 41st Annual Country Music Picnic is taking place at the ranch north of Innisfail through the weekend with both music and rodeo events Saturday and Sunday. See related video online at reddeeradvocate.com (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Dance instructors Jenn Neagle and Tim Hoehne (back left) look on as Doug Hawke and his partner Orla Hughes, left, and Karen Carle and her partner Bryan Mildenberger learn some steps to the Lindy Hop Friday evening outside the Cool Beans Coffee Bus on Ross Street. The evening of Swing ‘n’ Beans was hosted by the Red Aces Dance Club. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Anne Lozinski of Calgary and Irene Miller of Red Deer work together to decorate a banquet room at the Sheraton Hotel Friday as attendees arrive for a 70 anniversary reunion. Students who have attended the Red Deer Composite High School and Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School since 1947. About 150 guests are expected to attend the event which included a get acquainted event Friday, tours of the city on Saturday and a banquet and dance at the Sheraton Saturday evening. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Audience members dot the hillside at the Daines Rodeo Ranch north of Innisfail as they take in the Western Spirit Band featuring Hugh McLennan Friday evening. The 41st Annual Country Music Picnic is taking place at the ranch through the weekend with both music and rodeo events Saturday and Sunday. See related video online at reddeeradvocate.com (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)