Photos of Day: Friday, Aug. 25, 2017

Brianna Lizotte of Sylvan Lake plays her fiddle for the visitors of the Sylvan Lake Market Friday Afternoon. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Chatters CEO Jason Volk makes donation of $73,806.80 to Ronald McDonald House CEO Jason Evanson (second from right). The two were joined Thursday morning by Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta users Jeff and Raelyn Callaway of Brownfield, Ab. and their two daughters Sophia, 2, and Claira 1.5 years old. Chatters Limited Partnership headquartered in Red Deer raised the funds this year during their ‘A Beautiful Cause’ campaign and donated the funds to be used to support the 15 Ronald McDonald House across Canada. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Matt Klyne of Billy Bones out of Midland, Michigan bastes a grill full of ribs at Ribfest in Red Deer Friday afternoon. Four BBQ trucks and a potato truck are taking part in the 1st Annual Red Deer Ribfest through this weekend. Along with ribs patrons can get their share of BBQ chicken and pulled pork. The weekend event at Rotary Park in Red Deer also features a kids zone, live music, beer gardens, rib eating contest and a best rack competition. See more online at reddeeradvocate.com (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Sam Hayden of Red Deer performs at the Sylvan Lake Market Friday Afternoon. The market at Sylvan lake runs each Friday 4-7:30 pm through the summer. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)