Photos of the Day: Friday, Aug. 18, 2017

Some photos from around Red Deer Friday.

A City of Red Deer fire investigator works at the site of an explosion at Laser Wash car wash on 67A Street Red Deer Friday afternoon. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

City of Red Deer fire investigators and an Occupational and Health Safety inspector investigate an explosion at Laser Wash car wash on 67A Street Red Deer Friday afternoon. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Northbound Hwy 2 traffic will be detoured onto southbound lanes for about four weeks, weather permitting, as work on the Hwy 2 Gaetz Avenue Interchange Improvement Project continues.(Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Crew members who were busy Friday setting up for a fun run test out one of the nine inflatable obstacles on the course. The Mega Bounce Run makes its first trip to Red Deer today (Saturday) with a five km. run starting and finishing just east of Bower Place shopping centre. Up to 400 participants are expected to take part in the run that is supporting Ronald McDonald Charities. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

The Mega Bounce Run makes its first trip to Red Deer today (Saturday) with a five km. run starting and finishing just east of Bower Place shopping centre. Up to 400 participants are expected to take part in the run that is supporting Ronald McDonald Charities. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)