Photos of the day: Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017
View Comments
Here is a collection of photos of around Central Alberta today.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff
A walker takes in the scene from the escarpment overlooking the Red Deer River at Westpark in Red Deer Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff
Casey Simpson of Lacombe cleans some weeds off his lure as he fishes in the Red Deer River Saturday afternoon. Wading out into the current is a good way to get a swim in along with fishing. Its also very refreshing he said. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
Lanesha Dobson, and her children Danika and Jaelyn and another family member Eva Jansen get soaked as they get a little too close to the fountain at Bower Ponds Saturday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
A runner makes his way along the trial at Great Chief Park Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)