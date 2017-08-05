Photos of the day: Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017

Here is a collection of photos of around Central Alberta today.

A walker takes in the scene from the escarpment overlooking the Red Deer River at Westpark in Red Deer Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Casey Simpson of Lacombe cleans some weeds off his lure as he fishes in the Red Deer River Saturday afternoon. Wading out into the current is a good way to get a swim in along with fishing. Its also very refreshing he said. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Lanesha Dobson, and her children Danika and Jaelyn and another family member Eva Jansen get soaked as they get a little too close to the fountain at Bower Ponds Saturday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)