Photos of the Day: Friday, Sept. 1, 2017

Today’s photos include Red Deer Rebels and Raiders vs. Lightning football

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Going for one last run William Luu with his son Gabriel, 3, clinging to him goes through the last rapid into the pond at the bottom of Discovery Canyon at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area Friday evening. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Lindsay Thurber Raider Evan Aldrich jumps on a loose ball causing a turnover as Hunting Hills Lightning player Shaye McCutcheon, 16, high school football action at ME Global Field in Lacombe. The two Red Deer teams were playing their first game of the season Friday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Lindsay Thurber Raider quarterback Sean Vandervlis scrambles out of the backfield as Hunting Hills Lightning players give chase during second quarter high school football action at ME Global Field in Lacombe. The two Red Deer teams were playing their first game of the season Friday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Food Bank Society volunteer Vanessa Kovacs weighs a bag of pasta as she works at the Food Bank on Friday afternoon. Friday was National Food Bank Day. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Dwayne Thebeau with his 1975 Pontiac Lemans GT Canada Cup Edition at a recent Cruise NIght in Red Deer. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)