Photos of the Day: Friday, Sept. 8, 2017

Have a look at some of the photos from around Central Alberta today.

After a summer of traffic lane closures on 32nd St. between 30th and 40th Avenues in Red Deer the paving project is nearly complete. Landscaping crews were filling medians with topsoil on Friday as late afternoon traffic moved through the area. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Jaxxon Shandro of Lacombe struggles to wrangle a loose football as he pulls against a bungee cord at MEGlobal field in Lacombe on Friday night. The tug-o-war like bounce feature was brought to the the Hunting Hills High School football game against the Lacombe Rams as part of Hunting Hills “Fan Frenzy” event at the game. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Del Burroughs makes her way through the community garden at the Piper Creek Restoration Agriculture Project garden Friday afternoon. Burroughs, who has a passion for gardening has a backyard garden but for the past three years has also planted vegetables in the community garden off 40th Ave. on the south side of the city. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Lacombe Rams quarterback Johnny Ericson fends off Hunting Hills Lightning player Joe Hedlund during second quarter action at MEGlobal field in Lacombe Friday night. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Hunting Hills Lightning quarterback Brandon Rees carries the ball for a short gain during second quarter action against the Lacombe Rams at MEGlobal field in Lacombe Friday night. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

