Photos of the day: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

Some photos from around Central Alberta for Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

With his band-mates reflected in his sun glasses Jeremy Doody plays a solo Saturday afternoon during a Jazz At the Lake performance at Sylvan Lake. Doody along with the Jazz Explosion group from Red Deer performed outdoors at Lions Legacy Park. The 15th Annual Jazz at the Lake continues through the weekend with headline concerts by the likes of Jon Faddis, Cheryl Fischer, Jack Semple and Johnny Summers. The event wraps up Sunday evening with a Pubs and Clubs event with performances from 5-8 p.m. happening at four venues. See more online at reddeeradvocate.com (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Members of Jazz Explosion perform during a Jazz At the Lake performance at Sylvan Lake. The Red Deer group performed outdoors at Lions Legacy Park Saturday afternoon. The 15th Annual Jazz at the Lake continues through the weekend with headline concerts by the likes of Jon Faddis, Cheryl Fischer, Jack Semple and Johnny Summers. The event wraps up Sunday evening with a Pubs and Clubs event with performances from 5-8 p.m. happening at four venues. See more online at reddeeradvocate.com (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Jeremy Moore of Red Deer drives his John Deere model D tractor during the antique tractor pulling event at the Sunnybrook Farm Museum on Saturday. Pioneer Days Festival runs Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20 with a farmer style breakfast each day until 10:30 a.m. a silent auction, a children’s activity tent, a concession, a threshing demonstration and antique tractor pulling events. the event runs until 4 p.m. each day. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Judy Boyd of the Medicine River Wildlife Centre hangs on as Otis the Great Horned Owl spreads his wings at Sunnybrook Farm Museum Saturday afternoon. Pioneer Days Festival runs Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20 with a farmer style breakfast each day until 10:30 a.m. a silent auction, a children’s activity tent, a concession, a threshing demonstration and antique tractor pulling events. the event runs until 4 p.m. each day. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Seated on one of his fathers antique tractors Graham Moore of Red Deer looks on as her father Jeremy Moore competes in the antique tractor pulling event at the Sunnybrook Farm Museum on Saturday. Pioneer Days Festival runs Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20 with a farmer style breakfast each day until 10:30 a.m. a silent auction, a children’s activity tent, a concession, a threshing demonstration and antique tractor pulling events. the event runs until 4 p.m. each day. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

DD Fierce performs on stage at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer during the Central Alberta Pride Drag Show and Dance Saturday night. See more video online at reddeeradvocate.com (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Kelli Electrix performs on stage at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer during the Central Alberta Pride Drag Show and Dance Saturday night. See more video online at reddeeradvocate.com (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)