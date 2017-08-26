Photos of the Day: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017

Check out these photos from Red Deer and Sylvan Lake.

The Great Trail Celebration in Red Deer (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer RCMP were out in their red serge finery Saturday at Bower Ponds for a community celebration of the Great Trail and Canada’s 150 birthday. Here five RCMP members pose with Lera Hladysh and Cassie Burghardt as Cassie’s mother Dorota takes their photo. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Aqua Splash at Sylvan Lake was a busy place Saturday as beach goers enjoyed a late August trip to the lake. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Corinne Krogman of Red Deer takes in the colourful show at Bower Place shopping centre in Red Deer on Saturday. The Alberta Dahlia and Gladiolus Society Show continues through the day Sunday at the shopping centre with hundreds of blooms on display from growers across Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Ollie Meidinger of Tarantula Canada holds a Flat-rock scorpion in the palm of his hand at the Western Canadian Reptile Expo at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer on Saturday. Breeders and reptile product suppliers brought hundreds of snakes, lizards, geckos, scorpions, spiders, turtles and frogs to the show which ran through to Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Chloe Bucklaschuk of Roseland, Ab. gets a close look at Ruckus the chameleon as handler Jamie Copeland of Stettler holds the small reptile at the Western Canadian Reptile Expo at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer on Saturday. Breeders and reptile product suppliers brought hundreds of snakes, lizards, geckos, scorpions, spiders, turtles and frogs to the show which ran through to Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

His shirt says it all as Cayleb Lotzien, 9, of Lacombe lets Martini an olive python move onto his hand as Samirah Bacchus has the constrictor wrapped around her neck. The Western Canadian Reptile Expo ran through the weekend at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer. Breeders and reptile product suppliers brought hundreds of snakes, lizards, geckos, scorpions, spiders, turtles and frogs to the show which ran through to Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

A group plays a game of three-on-three Spikeball on the pier at Sylvan Lake Saturday afternoon. Sunny skies and warm temperatures made the beach a great place to be Saturday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)