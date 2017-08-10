Photos of the Day: Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.

Here is a collection of photos of around Central Alberta today.

Road construction along Main Street/Hwy 12 in Lacombe currently has the roadway closed to traffic. The project is scheduled to continue into the fall with upgrades to the sanitary sewer mains, pedestrian and road safety improvements, along with parking and other functional enhancements. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)