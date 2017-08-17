Photos of the Day: Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017

Here are a few images from Red Deer and Sylvan Lake today.

Katrina Simser and her husband Derrick Just pause to take some photos of the classic cars at the Red Deer Cruise Night on Thursday night. Red Deer Cruise Night goes each Thursday evening through the summer at Cross Roads Church at 32nd Street west of the QEII (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

A crew of workers was busy Thursday watering down the new sports field at Great Chief Park prior to laying out a membrane that will go under the artificial turf. The new field will be the new home of outdoor speed skating in the city as well as featuring a synthetic playing surface for summer field sports. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Canadian Juno award winning guitarist Jack Semple kicks off the 2017 Sylvan Lake Jazz Festival Thursday night at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre. The 15th annual jazz festival runs through the weekend with featured performers including Jon Faddis, Cheryl Fisher, Johnny Summers, the RDC Big Band. the Hot Dixieland Jazz Band and others. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Seen through a smokey haze the sun casts an orange glow over Sylvan Lake Thursday evening. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)