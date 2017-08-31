Photos of the Day: Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017

Two new schools opened today in Red Deer and another warm and smokey day through Central Alberta.

Don Campbell Elementary School teacher Jan Ludwig walks through the school yard with students McKenzie Gore, Liam Morris, Gemma Pruden, Jace Setters and Traysen Bradley on the first day of classes Tuesday. Ludwig is the daughter of the school’s namesake Don Campbell. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Don Campbell Elementary School grade 2 teacher Jan Ludwig is the daughter of the school’s namesake Don Campbell. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Grade 10 student Blythe Playford writes her name on the mirror of her work station in the cosmetology lab at the new St. Joseph High School Thursday afternoon. The grade 10 students were introduced to the school Thursday while the grade 11-12 students will get their orientation today (Friday). The new Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools facility is located north of Timberlands in east Red Deer. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

CTS instructor Leigh Smithson works with grade 10 students at St. Joseph High School in the fabrication room Thursday afternoon. The new Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools facility is located north of Timberlands in east Red Deer. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

The new Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools facility is located north of Timberlands in east Red Deer. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

St. Joseph High School math teacher Wade Groenewegen gives an orientation to incoming grade 10 students at the school Thursday afternoon. Grade 11-12 students will get their orientation today (Friday). The new Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools facility is located north of Timberlands in east Red Deer. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

A fisherman tries his luck casting flies on the Red Deer River at McKenzie Trails Park in Red Deer Thursday evening. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Zee the poodle seems to be pretty comfortable riding on the front of Jen Gabrielson’s paddle board as she and Suzanne Blackwell gave the paddling poodle his first ride on a standup paddle board at Three Mile Bend Recreation are in Red Deer Thursday evening. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)