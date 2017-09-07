Photos of the day: Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017

Photos today from Cruise Night with a preview of Saturday’s My Ride feature and from Lacombe where the Lindsay Thurber Raiders battled the Notre Dame Cougars in high school football action.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Pursued by Notre Dame Cougar Tyler Zenniuk, Lindsay Thurber Raider quarterback Sean Vandervlis scrambles into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown during first quarter high school football action in Lacombe Thursday night.(Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Lindsay Thurber Raider Evan Aldrich falls to the turf as he is tackled by a Notre Dame Cougar player during first quarter high school football action in Lacombe Thursday night. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Lindsay Thurber Raider Maxwell Arnold carries the ball for a gain as Notre Dame Cougar Blake Cole lines him up for a tackle during first quarter high school football action in Lacombe Thursday night. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)