Photos of the Day: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017

A heat warning issued by Environment Canada was in effect as this group of floaters made their leisurely trip down the Red Deer River through the city Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Work on the Waskasoo creek and part of Piper Cree in Red Deer is continuing. The City of Red Deer is working to improve the stability of certain banks along the creeks and to mitigate flooding in the area of Gaetz Avenue. Bioengineering elements will assist in increasing fish habitat as well as retaining the natural appearance of the creek through the downtown area and in Barrett Park. Work will include stabilization of banks using soil wraps, live stakes, brush layers, and a mixture of natural rounded fieldstone and angular rip rap. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

A pedestrian pauses to read graffiti written on the boards of the CP Rail train bridge in Red Deer on Tuesday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Brooklyn Wiens, Aidyn Martin, Delaney Lehman, Madison Wiens and Healy Martin (left to right) try their best to stay afloat in a foam canoe at the Recreation Centre outdoor pool Tuesday afternoon. Although scheduled to close for the season on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 4th the City of Red Deer has decided to keep the pool open longer because of a maintenance shutdown at the Michener Centre Pool and the continuing fine weather. “We’ve had amazing attendance, the beautiful weather this summer has made for really busy days.” Said City of Red Deer recreation superintendent Barb McKee. “With the beautiful weather we’re going to extend out as long as weather will permit.” The Blue Grass Central Spray Park will also remain open as long as the weather permits said McKee. See video online at reddeeradvocate.com (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

