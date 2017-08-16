Photos of the day: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017

Here are some of our photos from Red Deer today.

Pedestrians make their way across Ross St. Wednesday afternoon at Little Gaetz Ave. where a rainbow design has been installed. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Cidney McDonald keeps her feet moving as she attempts to stay upright in a water ball at Bower Ponds Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Doug Manderville takes a break from scrubbing graffiti off building on Little Gaetz Ave. in Red Deer as his family Nathan, Colleen and Tyler Manderville continue to work Wednesday afternoon. The family was assisting the Central Alberta Crime Prevention Centre remove graffiti from downtown Red Deer. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

A job seeker speaks with Katie Odegard and Chris Holloway, centre, of High Arctic Energy Services Wednesday afternoon. Seeking to hire as many staff as they can High Arctic set up a job fair tent at the corner of Gaetz Ave. and 32nd St. “We can’t hire people fast enough” said Fran Hansum of High Arctic. High Arctic is looking to hire full crews in their snubbing dept. and experienced N2 operators in all five of their Alberta locations. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)