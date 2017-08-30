Photos of the day: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017

Photos from around Red Deer today.

After a hot day in Central Alberta where Environment Canada issued both a heat warning and a special air quality statement the sun set behind smoke from B.C. forest fires. A mix of sun and cloud are expected for Thursday and Friday with temperatures forecast to be in the 23-25 degree range. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Rebel Alexander Alexeyev looks on as team black goaltender Byron Fancy makes a stop on a shot by team white’s Kristian Reichel at the Centrium Thursday night. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

The Centrium in Red Deer was alive with Red Deer Rebel action Wednesday as the team played an exhibition Black and White game. Here team white’s Brandon Cutler and team black player Reese Johnson fight for control of the puck late in the first period. There will be more exhibition action in Red Deer this weekend as Red Deer plays host to Calgary Friday and Edmonton Saturday both games at 7 p.m.(Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Journey Moores reacts as Keylen MacKay hits him at close range with a blast of water Wednesday afternoon. The two boys were enjoying the fountain at Kin Kanyon under hot smokey skies in Red Deer. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

A young boy passes close to the camera as Keylen MacKay, 9, reloads his super-soaker at the fountain at Kin Kanyon Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Gearing up for the school year Earl Mervin Castillo and Jevil Castro make their way from the Pulse store on campus at Red Deer College. The two second year nursing students were picking up supplies for classes at RDC which begin Sept. 6th. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Fountain time at Kin Kanyon in Red Deer. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Artist Shirley Rimer has a new exhibit at the Viewpoint Gallery in Red Deer titled The Village; Raghurajpur, India. See related video on Friday this week at reddeeradvocate.com (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)