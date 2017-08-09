Photos of the day: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017

Here is a collection of photos of around Central Alberta today.

Denver Daines works a horse at the Daines Ranch on Wednesday. Daines and four other horse trainers are competing in a horse training competition at the ranch through Friday. the 41st Annual Country Music Pic-Nic is also taking place at the ranch north of Innisfail through the weekend. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff) Denver Daines works a horse at the Daines Ranch on Wednesday. Daines and four other horse trainers are competing in a horse training competition at the ranch through Friday. the 41st Annual Country Music Pic-Nic is also taking place at the ranch north of Innisfail through the weekend. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

