Photos of the day: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017

Conservative MP for Red Deer/Lacombe, Blaine Calkins shares a laugh with Cory Litzenberger, left, and Richard Pallister prior to a public meeting at the Blackfalds Community Centre Wednesday evening. About 300 people attended Wednesday with Calkins and tax experts Kim Moody of Moodys Gartner, Steven Schiestel with Summit Strategies and Ina Potts of MNP Red Deer talking about the Liberal government’s proposed tax changes. “The new Liberal tax policy is a tax grab under the guise of fairness says Calkins.” (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Have a look here for photos of the day from Red Deer and Blackfalds.

Randy Unrau, left, and Duncan Brook of Faith Life Financial flip burgers and smokies on the grill on the Ross Street Patio Wednesday afternoon. The two Habitat for Humanity volunteers were helping out with a fundraising BBQ with proceeds going to the Red Deer charity. Habitat for Humanity Red Deer will announce on Sept. 30th the location of their next home build in Red Deer. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Warren Miller with his 1949 Dodge 2-door coupe at a recent Red Deer Cruise Night at the CrossRoads Church. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

A cold and rainy afternoon made for a quite market Wednesday. A smaller number of regular vendors and customers attended the weekly downtown market. More showers and possible thunderstorm is in the forecast for Thursday while it is expected to be clear with a high of 13 on Friday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)