Photos of the day: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017

Here are the photos of the day for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.

About 160 people sat down for a seven course meal on the CP Rail pedestrian bridge in Red Deer Wednesday. The Harvest Moon Long Table Dinner is a fundraising event for Spinal Cord Injury Alberta. The event is in its inaugural year and organizers hope it will be a late summer event that will continue for years to come. See related video at reddeeradvocate.com Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff

Busker Aric Froese works the downtown Red Deer Market Wednesday. The market downtown operates on Little Gaetz Avenue each Wednesday afternoon from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. through the summer. Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff

Declan O’Neill clears his goggles as he plays in the Spray Park outside the City of Red Deer Recreation Centre Wednesday afternoon. The water feature continues to be a popular place to keep cool as daytime temperatures continue to be hot in Central Alberta. Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff

