Photos of the day: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017

Here are the photos of the day for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
About 160 people sat down for a seven course meal on the CP Rail pedestrian bridge in Red Deer Wednesday. The Harvest Moon Long Table Dinner is a fundraising event for Spinal Cord Injury Alberta. The event is in its inaugural year and organizers hope it will be a late summer event that will continue for years to come. See related video at reddeeradvocate.com Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff
Busker Aric Froese works the downtown Red Deer Market Wednesday. The market downtown operates on Little Gaetz Avenue each Wednesday afternoon from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. through the summer. Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff
Declan O’Neill clears his goggles as he plays in the Spray Park outside the City of Red Deer Recreation Centre Wednesday afternoon. The water feature continues to be a popular place to keep cool as daytime temperatures continue to be hot in Central Alberta. Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff
Kendrick Carritt, Amber Charest and Ava Freeborn (left to right) answer today’s question of the day for our person on the street interview. Do you have any regrets this summer? Is there anything you would have done this summer but didn’t? Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff