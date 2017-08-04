Photos of the Day: Friday, Aug. 4, 2017

Here is a collection of photos of around Central Alberta today.

RCMP Cpl. Michael Zufferli gives his blood Friday morning for the Lifesaving Summer Campaign at Canadian Blood Services. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Gas prices in Red Deer ranged from 96.9 to 102.9 cents per litre on Friday, heading into the long weekend. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Red Deer’s Jim Reid filled his truck up with gas earlier this week, and only spent $20 on gas Friday before heading up to his cabin for the long weekend. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Banff’s Brent Buchan stopped in Red Deer Friday afternoon for gas on his way to Edmonton. The gas prices in the city were notably cheaper than in other nearby towns, he said. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

From the left, Stephan Lynn, Eli Savoury, Nick Ramrattan and Emily Folkerts play through a drill during the final day of their Red Deer College summer basketball camp on Friday afternoon. Through the summer Red Deer College offers a variety of sports, science, arts, and trades summer camp options. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Megan Noble of Red Deer shows off her beet harvest she pulled from her community garden plot at the Michener Gardens on Friday. Noble welcomed the rain that fell on the city on Thursday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Megan Noble of Red Deer sends a handful of weeds flying as she tends to her community garden plot at the Michener Gardens on Thursday. Noble welcomed the rain that fell on the city on Friday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Berdie Burtick of Red Deer examines a lamp as she shops for her mother Esther Horsburth at the Whisker Rescue garage sale on Friday. The sale, taking place at the Red Deer Curling Centre through the weekend features thousands of items donated to the effort. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

