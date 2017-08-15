Photos of the day: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017

Here are some of our photos from Red Deer and around Central Alberta today.

Late Sunday afternoon boaters used this dock at Sunbreaker Cove on Sylvan Lake to launch their boat. A short time later the boat capsized. Tuesday afternoon searchers were still looking for the 43 year old missing man. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Two search boats patrol off Sunbreaker Cove on Sylvan Lake Tuesday afternoon looking for a 43 year old man who has been missing after the boat he was riding in capsized late Sunday afternoon (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Rigger Denver Wik makes the throw to first base after making the play at second as Sherwood Park Athletics Mark Kuzyk slides into second base Tuesday at Great Chief Park. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Rigger Denver Wik hits a foul ball during game 2 of a best of five playoff series against the Sherwood Park Athletics Tuesday at Great Chief Park. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Rigger Joel Mazurkewich rounds the bases after hitting the ball out of the park for a solo home run against the Sherwood Park Athletics Tuesday at Great Chief Park. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)(Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)