City of Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer’s garden party has been moved indoors due to a rainy forecast. (Advocate file photo)

Due to inclement weather the Mayor’s Garden Party has been relocated to the Collicutt Centre.

With rain in the forecast Wednesday, the annual party will be moved indoors. It runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. this afternoon at the centre, 3031 30th Ave.

All senior citizens are invited to join Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer for an afternoon of entertainment and refreshments.