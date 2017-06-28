Red Deer’s Rotary Recreation Park tennis courts set to reopen

A crew from Border Paving was busy as they applied new asphalt to the Rotary Recreation Park tennis courts. Included in the renovation will be a new coloured top coat, line markings and a new retaining wall. (Advocate file photo)

After much needed resurfacing, the outdoor tennis courts in Rotary Recreation Park are expected to reopen for Canada Day.

The courts were built in 1969 and reconstructed in 1990. Due to aged infrastructure and cracks, resurfacing work was undertaken this spring.

Workers removed existing asphalt, repaved the courts, put a coloured top coat with line markings on and constructed a new retaining wall.

The courts will remain open in mid-October and are available for the public to book and use.

For more information visit www.reddeertennis.com or call 403-346-7567.