Red Deer’s Writers’ Ink set to launch 25th anniversary anthology on Canada Day

Stories from coast to coast fill the pages of Write On, Canada!, a special anthology by Writers’ Ink.

For Canada Day, the Red Deer and District writers’ club will launch the anthology at Bower Ponds. The collection of stories and poems celebrates both Canada’s 150th and the writers’ club’s 25th anniversary.

The limited edition anthology will be offered for $12 on July 1.

Stories and poems range from one member who was tasked with the responsibility of minding a group of youth on their cross Canada trip to Expo ’67 to celebrate Canada’s centennial; a former teacher tells about his harrowing ride as a younger man in his unreliable car in the middle of nowhere B.C. Another story focuses on small town life.

“Let our talented poets take you on other journeys,” reads a press release from the group. “Some of our words will make you laugh; some may make you cry, but, to be sure, this anthology will engage your emotions and evoke your sense.”