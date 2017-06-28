Rimbey RCMP seek wanted Red Deer man for theft from hotel

After numerous public tips, Rimbey Mounties have identified a Red Deer man with an April theft from a hotel and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Police had been looking for a man who they said, at 6 a.m. on April 23, arrived at the Rimbey Best Western Hotel.

Once there, police said he went into the hotel and stole a purse that belonged to an employee. Then, using keys from the purse, he allegedly stole a Dodge Caravan from the parking lot.

In May, police issued a release with surveillance images and asked for the public’s help.

With those tips, Rimbey RCMP have charged Jared McLeod, 23, of Red Deer with theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of theft under $5,000. Arrest warrants have been obtained as he remains at large.

Anyone with information about McLeod’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.