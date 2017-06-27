Rip ’N Rec pass offers Red Deer youth access to recreation facilities, bus ride to get there and back

Combining transit and recreation passes, the City of Red Deer hopes it will help youth get out of the house and into the city’s facilities.

The Rip ’N Rec Summer Pass gives youth aged six to 17 unlimited access to drop-in activities such as swimming, fitness classes and gym sports, as well as the bus ride to get them there and back all summer long, for $50.

“The Rip ’N Rec Summer Pass is intended to provide youth with some healthy ways to spend their time this summer,” said Barb McKee, Red Deer recreation superintendent.

The pass can be purchased at any city recreation facility such as: the Collicutt Centre (3031 30th Ave.), G.H. Dawe Community Centre (56 Holt St.), Michener Aquatic Centre (corner of 51A Street and 38th Avenue) and the Recreation Centre (4501 47A Ave.).

The pass is valid until Sept. 4.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/summerpass.