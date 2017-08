With his band-mates reflected in his sun glasses Jeremy Doody plays a solo Saturday afternoon during a Jazz At the Lake performance at Sylvan Lake. Doody along with the Jazz Explosion group from Red Deer performed outdoors at Lions Legacy Park. The 15th Annual Jazz at the Lake continues through the weekend with headline concerts by the likes of Jon Faddis, Cheryl Fischer, Jack Semple and Johnny Summers. The event wraps up Sunday evening with a Pubs and Clubs event with performances from 5-8 p.m. happening at four venues. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)