School back in session for one Red Deer’s year-round school

For many students school is still a month away, but the bell will ring at St. Patrick’s next week as they return to classes.

St. Patrick’s Community School offers a year-round schooling program. It’s school year starts on Thursday, Aug. 10.

While students may be in session in early August, they also have breaks throughout the year including a week off in October and February, two weeks off in March and April for spring break and three weeks off for Christmas holidays.

The Red Deer Catholic Regional School district is asking the public to adhere to speed limits in school zones, especially in the Highland Green neighbourhood, where the school is located.

New student registration starts on Wednesday. For more information visit www.stpatsschool.ca.