Smoky, hot, dry summer in Red Deer continues

Smoke from the still burning B.C. wildfires has returned to Central Alberta as the skies have turned hazy grey.

Environment Canada’s air quality health index shows a four, or moderate risk, for Red Deer’s air quality on Monday, followed by a three, or low risk, on Tuesday.

On top of the smoky skies, the Canadian Crop Hail Association said it has been a hot and dry summer across the Prairies, with intermittent extreme heat.

According to the association, crops in Central Alberta have declined to 74 per cent rated good to excellent, which is still above the five-year average of 68 per cent.

“Lack of moisture and prolonged heat have started to affect both the quality and yield of crops in the central regions,” a release from the association reads.

According to Environment Canada, Red Deer has not seen significant rain since July 10 when 25 mm of rain fell. Since then, only 189.6 mm of rain has fallen, with the biggest rainfall occurring on July 20 when 4.6 mm of rain fell.

For the month of July, Environment Canada has recorded 53.8 mm of rain has fallen in Red Deer. That is well below the 30-year average of 96.6 mm of rain for the city.